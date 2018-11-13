हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Actor Rajinikanth backs PM Narendra Modi against Mahagathbandhan in 2019 battle

Superstar Rajinikanth said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actually stronger than the opposition combined. He also added that if 10 opposition parties are ganging up against the BJP, then the person on the other side fighting against them must be stronger.

Nov 13, 2018, 20:36 PM IST
