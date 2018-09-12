हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: After Arun Jaitley's rebuttal, Vijay Mallya says had 'no formal meeting' with FM

After Arun Jaitley's rebuttal over Vijay Mallya meeting him before leaving country, Mallya now clarified that he met the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament.

Sep 12, 2018, 22:02 PM IST
