हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: All party prayer meeting for Atal Bihari Vajpayee held in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today organised an all-party prayer meeting in New Delhi today in remembrance of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Friday after prolonged illness.

Aug 20, 2018, 21:25 PM IST
Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Will Modi government bring legislation to build Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close