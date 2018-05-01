हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Deshhit: All you need to know about PM Modi and Xi Jinping's 'hotline' plan
All you need to know about PM Modi and Xi Jinping's 'hotline' plan. Watch this video to know more.
May 01, 2018, 21:52 PM IST
Next
Video
Deshhit: India, Pakistan to revive Track II diplomacy
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
India didn't sign up for this: Congress tears into controversial remarks of BJP CMs
India
Singer Sona Mohapatra writes to Mumbai police over threats from Sufi foundation, Javed Akhta...
People
Couple beaten up for hugging in Kolkata metro, protesters seek action
Kolkata
India
pseb.ac.in to declare PSEB Class 10 board results 2018 soon
India
Suicide bomber who struck in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah in 2016 was Indian, not Pakistani, D...
India
World
Asia
Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hiten Tejwani locks lips with wifey Gauri and the...
People
Permission for laser show on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-constructed Kedarnath denie...
India
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Narendra Modi launches Karnataka poll campaign with serie...
Karnataka
assembly elections
India
PSEB Class 10 Results 2018: Confusion prevails over Matric results declaration after pseb.ac...
India
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju': Five female characters you should know
Movies