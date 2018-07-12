हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Amit Shah breaks bread with Nitish Kumar, to hold seat-sharing talks later

BJP national president Amit Shah arrived in Bihar capital Patna on Thursday and met the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at breakfast.

Jul 12, 2018, 22:04 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Non Stop News, July 12, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close