Deshhit: Are Sikhs being driven away from Kashmir like Kashmiri Pundits?

A Sikh girl was attacked by Muslims. Are Sikhs being driven away from Kashmir like Kashmiri Pundits? Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
