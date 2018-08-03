हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable, says Rajnath Singh

“I am saying this again: no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable,” he said making a veiled attack on Mamata Banerjee.

Aug 03, 2018, 23:10 PM IST
