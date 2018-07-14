हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: BJP trying to malign Missionaries of Charity (MoC), said Mamata Banerjee

Following the arrest of a nun and a staff member of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP government was trying to malign the reputation of the organisation set up by Mother Teresa.

Jul 14, 2018, 00:02 AM IST
