Deshhit: Chinese newspaper Global Times praises Narendra Modi government's economic policies

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Narendra Modi government. Chinese newspaper Global Times has praised Narendra Modi government's economic policies. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 02, 2018, 22:10 PM IST
China praises Narendra Modi government's economic policies

