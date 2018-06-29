हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit- Climate change could shave off 2.8% of India's GDP in 30 years: World Bank

Climate change could cost India 2.8 % of GDP, and depress living standards of nearly half of its population by 2050, as average annual temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 % over three decades, a World Bank report today said.

Jun 29, 2018, 21:18 PM IST
