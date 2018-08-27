हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Col. Purohit seeks SIT probe into his alleged torture in Malegaon blasts case

Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, one of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, on Monday moved the Supreme Court and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter pertaining to his alleged abduction and torture by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2008.

Aug 27, 2018, 21:48 PM IST
