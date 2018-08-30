हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Congress has no right to question the decisions taken by the Centre, says BJP

Congress has no right to question the decisions taken by the Centre, says BJP. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress President, senior BJP leader Sambit Patra, while addressing a press conference, said that ‘your career will never launch because you lack facts’.

Aug 30, 2018, 20:32 PM IST
