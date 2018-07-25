हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Counting of votes for Pakistan's 11th general elections is underway

The counting of votes for Pakistan's 11th general elections is underway. The voting which had begun at 8 am on Wednesday, concluded at 6 pm. Millions of voters flocked at the polling stations across the country to cast their votes.

Jul 25, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
