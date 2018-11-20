हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Delhi Police releases photos of 2 terrorists suspected to be hiding in Paharganj area

This segment of Zee news brings to you latest updates. Delhi Police on Tuesday released photos of two terrorists suspected to be hiding in the Paharganj area. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 22:08 PM IST
