Deshhit: Divisions within Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest update on Congress which is facing a division within the party as to who will become the CM of Madhya Pradesh and the same is happening in Rajasthan. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 21:38 PM IST
