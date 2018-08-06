हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: DMK Chief M Karunanidhi's health declines, Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital informs in a fresh medical bulletin

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about health of DMK Chief M Karunanidhi. M Karunanidhi’s health has declined, Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital said in a fresh medical bulletin on Monday. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 06, 2018, 23:20 PM IST
