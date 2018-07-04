हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Earth digger carry villagers to safety after landslide

In a unique rescue operation, a JCB earth digger carried the villagers to safety.

Jul 04, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Lalu's son wants no entry board for Nitish Kumar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close