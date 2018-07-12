हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Ex-vice president Hamid Ansari backs proposal of opening Sharia courts

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Ex-vice president Hamid Ansari backs proposal of opening Sharia courts.

Jul 12, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
