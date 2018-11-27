हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Farooq Abdullah gets accurate answer to his question on Ram Mandir

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked why a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya as Lord Ram is omnipresent and belongs to the world. In answer to this Pawan Varma, said why not Ram Mandir be Ayodhya where Lord Ram was born.

Nov 27, 2018, 21:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 1 sec hug to Pak army chief and not Rafale deal

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close