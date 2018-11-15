हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Footfall of over 75,000 tourists in Gir to watch 13 lions captured on camera yesterday

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Gir National Park which saw a footfall of over 75,000 tourists to watch 13 lions captured on camera yesterday. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 22:02 PM IST
