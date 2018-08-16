हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Former PM's Funeral to be Held at 4 PM at Smriti Sthal Tomorrow

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey will begin at 1 pm tomorrow with cremation at 4 pm. His body will be taken from his residence at 6, Krishna Menon Marg to BJP HQ on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, near New Delhi Railway Station, at 9 am.

Aug 16, 2018, 21:18 PM IST
