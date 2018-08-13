हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Has Pakistan cheated US by doing friendship with China

Pakistan is in great debt and iits economy is sinking. It has also opted for a loan from IMF and US thinks that if IMF grants loan to Pakistan then Pakistan may use that money to pay of its loan that it has taken from China. Watch video to know more information.

Aug 13, 2018, 22:14 PM IST
