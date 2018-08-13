हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Heart attack takes life of Somnath Chatterjee

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee breathed his last on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Somnath had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke last month and had been undergoing treatment for over the last 40 days.

Aug 13, 2018, 22:52 PM IST
