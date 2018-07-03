हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh; people rescued from overflowing Chambal river

Few stranded people have been rescued by a bulldozer from the overflowing Chambal river in Himachal Pradesh. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 21:50 PM IST
