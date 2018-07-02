हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Heavy rains in parts of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai brings mercury down

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on heavy raisn that lashed out parts of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 22:12 PM IST
