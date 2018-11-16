हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: High alert in Punjab after wanted terrorist Zakir Musa spotted

The Punjab police have been put on high alert after terrorist Zakir Musa, Al-Qaeda's commander has been spotted with 5-6 other terrorists. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 21:34 PM IST
