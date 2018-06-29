हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: High Court restrains Delhi Metro staff from going on strike

In what could come as a big relief for commuters in the city, the Delhi High Court on Friday evening restrained non-commissioned staff of Delhi Metro Railway Corporation from going on strike from Saturday.

Jun 29, 2018, 21:12 PM IST
Next
Video

How long will opposition play communal card against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath? Wach debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close