Deshhit: How 5 were lynched in Maharashtra's Dhule on suspicion of being child-lifters

The Apex court of India has said that it won't tolerate 'Mobocracy' and has asked the parliament to draft new law against mob lynching. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 21:22 PM IST
