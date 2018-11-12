हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: If you spit on Pune streets, be prepared to clean up the mess

In a bid to keep Pune streets clean, the city civic body has started punishing people spitting on roads by making them clean the spit, besides levying a fine on offenders, an official said Sunday.

Nov 12, 2018, 22:22 PM IST
Deshhit: India building 6 nuclear-powered attack submarines to face China

