Deshhit: If you take more than 3 selfies in a day then you may suffer from Selfitis disorder

Selfitis’ is a genuine mental condition and people who take selfies more than 3 times in a day may suffer from this. Watch video to know more:

Nov 19, 2018, 22:14 PM IST
