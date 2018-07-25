हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Imran Khan's PTI in the lead; PML-N trailing

Pakistan finally cast its vote and the Election Commission of Pakistan has begun the counting. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 25, 2018, 22:06 PM IST
Video

Watch detailed reports of Deshhit news stories of today, July 25, 2018

