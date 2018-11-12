हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: India building 6 nuclear-powered attack submarines to face China

India is building six nuclear-powered attack submarines that is expected to boost the Navy's overall strike capabilities in the face of China's naval build-up and increasing military manoeuvring in the Indo-Pacific region.

Nov 12, 2018, 22:20 PM IST
Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, November 12th, 2018

