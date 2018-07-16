हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: India-Pak joint anti-terror exercise in August

Casting aside their geopolitical disputes, India, Pakistan and China will convene in Russia next month to mount a military drill aimed at enhancing counterterror cooperation between the eight countries of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation bloc.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:40 PM IST
