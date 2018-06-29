हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Indira Gandhi International Airport ranks 16th into world's top busiest airports

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Indira Gandhi International Airport ransks 16th into world's top 20 busiest airports. Almost 6.3 crore people traveled in 2017 from Delhi airport.

Jun 29, 2018, 21:46 PM IST
