Deshhit: Irfan Pathan trains players of Jammu & Kashmir cricket team

Irfan Pathan trained players of Jammu & Kashmir cricket team while Indian Army organised a volleyball match in Rajouri. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 21:40 PM IST
