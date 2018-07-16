हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Is Congress following Jinnah to appease Muslims for 2019 elections?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party has started appeasement of Muslims. Is Rahul doing this to win elections of 2019 with votes of Muslims. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 22:12 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Heavy rain, floods hit China

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close