हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Is Congress not opposing Halala for appeasement of Muslims?

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for support to Women’s Reservation Bill, the BJP on Monday attacked the Congress for adopting double standards on the bill saying the party supports the bill on one side while it joins hands with those who are opposed to it.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:26 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Milk protest in Maharashtra takes a violent turn, truck of Milk set on fire in Malegaon

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close