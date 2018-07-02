हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Is mob lynching the new normal in India?

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on mob lynching incidents that have taken place in different parts of India. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 23:04 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Today in History, July 02, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close