हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Israel infiltrated Iran’s nuclear archive in daring blowtorch raid

New details from a trove of Iranian nuclear documents stolen by Israeli spies early this year show that Tehran obtained explicit weapons-design information from a foreign source and was on the cusp of mastering key bomb making technologies when the research was ordered halted 15 years ago.

Jul 16, 2018, 22:00 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to addresses the New India Conclave

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close