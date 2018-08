Deshhit: Its 85th birth anniversary of the veteran actress Meena Kumari today

Legendary actress Meena Kumari is counted among one of the best actresses in the history of Indian cinema. Her real name was Mehjabeen Bano. It's the 85th birth anniversary of the veteran actress today. Her fans still remember her memorable performances in films like Pakeezah, Saheb Biwi Aur Gulam among others.