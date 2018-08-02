हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Jyotiraditya Scindia asks Muslim woman leader to step down from the stage

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Jyotiraditya Scindia’s disrespectful act. Jyotiraditya Scindia asks Muslim woman leader to step down from the stage. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 02, 2018, 22:42 PM IST
