Deshhit: Kalka-Shimla rail gets first glass-roof Vistadome coach

The popular Kalka-Shimla rail got its first see-through Vistadome coach which will allow passengers to see the landscape through the glass ceiling. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 12, 2018, 22:30 PM IST
