Deshhit: Kerala Police summons rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullakal

On Wednesday, the Kerala Police’s affidavit in Kerala High Court noted that during the course of the investigation ‘the available evidence collected so far, revealed that the accused committed ‘rape repeatedly.

Sep 12, 2018, 22:18 PM IST
