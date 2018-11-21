हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Know why half of India's ATMs could close by 2019

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Changes in regulatory landscape are making it unviable to operate ATMs, and may lead to the closure of half of the 2.38 lakh machines in the country by March 2019, the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) warned Wednesday. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 21, 2018, 21:38 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: PDP confirms grand alliance with Congress, NC in J&K

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close