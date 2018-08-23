हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Madrasa loses recognition after Maulavi stopped students from singing national anthem

This segment of Zee news brings to you latest information on Licence, registration of Maharajganj madarsa in Uttar Pradesh which is suspended. Maulavi stopping students from singing national anthem, principal held. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 23, 2018, 21:18 PM IST
Deshhit: Know top 5 deshhit stories

