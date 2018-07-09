हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Mallikarjun Kharge insults PM Modi by calling him ''chaiwala''

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s attack on the grand old party. Talking to mediapersons at a function in Mumbai, the veteran leader said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Modi could become the Prime Minister of the country because the Congress preserved democracy.

Jul 09, 2018, 22:36 PM IST
