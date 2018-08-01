हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Mamata warns of 'civil war' and 'blood war' over Assam NRC draft

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that NRC in Assam will lead to a bloodbath but Amit Shah has hit back saying vote-bank politics is deplorable.

Aug 01, 2018, 21:28 PM IST
