हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Maria, the eighth typhoon this year, bypassed northern Taiwan in China

Maria, the eighth typhoon this year, bypassed northern Taiwan early on Wednesday morning. Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated.

Jul 12, 2018, 22:10 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, July 12, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close