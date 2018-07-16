हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Milk protest in Maharashtra takes a violent turn, truck of Milk set on fire in Malegaon

While demanding the price hike for milk farmers, the protests in the state of Maharashtra took a violent turn as workers set a truck on fire in Washim’s Malegaon area.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:26 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: PM Modi visits hospital to meet people injured by collapsing of a canopy

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close