Deshhit: Minor accident sparks exodus debate in UP's Meerut

A few Muslim families in Lisadi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district have put up ‘on sale’ posters on their houses. One of the posters reads: “This house is up for sale. I am Muslim and selling my house. Even small incidents are given communal colour here.”

Jun 29, 2018, 21:30 PM IST
